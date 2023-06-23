Sports

CWC Qualifiers: West Indies, Zimbabwe eye hat-trick of victories

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 23, 2023 | 12:36 pm 3 min read

Both sides have won their first two games (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies will meet hosts Zimbabwe in Match 13 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Both sides would be raring to make it three out of three, having won their respective first two games. WI like to overcome their top-order woes ahead of the Super Sixes. Zimbabwe would like to fare well better in the bowling department. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Harare Sports Club will host this affair on Saturday (June 24). The venue has hosted three games in the competition as teams batting first scored over 285 in all occasions. Two of those matches were won by chasing sides. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode app.

A look at the H2H record

West Indies dominate Zimbabwe in terms of head-to-head record, having defeated them 36 times in 48 ODI meetings. While Zimbabwe have 10 wins in this regard as the two sides have also been involved in a drawn affair (NR: 1). On Zimbabwe soil, WI have nine wins and four ODI defeats against the home team.

A high-scoring contest on the cards

As both sides are studded with in-form dashers, bowlers can endure a hard time. While skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran slammed tons in WI's preceding outing, Sikandar Raza slammed the fastest ODI ton for Zimbabwe in his last outing. Meanwhile, WI lost early wickets in both their games. Zimbabwe bowlers were put to the test against teams like Nepal and Netherlands.

A look at the probable XI

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Craig Ervine (captain), Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Here are the key performers

WI skipper Hope is WI's leading run-getter in the tournament with 186 runs. With 193 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 150.78, Sean Williams is leading the batting charts for Zimbabwe. Jason Holder has taken four wickets alongside scoring a fifty in the competition. Richard Ngarava has taken six wickets at 13.83. Raza scored a 54-ball 102* in his last outing.

