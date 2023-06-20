Sports

Sikandar Raza slams the fastest ODI century for Zimbabwe: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 20, 2023 | 08:55 pm 2 min read

Raza broke the record of Sean Williams (Source: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

An incredible knock from senior batter Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe pull off a record run-chase against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. Raza smashed an unbeaten 102(54) as Zimbabwe chased down 316 in 40.5 overs. He now has the fastest century for Zimbabwe in ODIs. Raza, who bowls off-spin, also took four wickets with the ball.

An incredible knock from Raza

Zimbabwe's top three - Joylord Gumbie (40), Craig Ervine (50), and Sean Williams (91) laid a solid platform for Zimbabwe in the chase. However, Zimbabwe, at 162/3, had a long way to go. Raza did not let the run rate drop as he smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls (6 fours, 8 sixes). It was his seventh century in ODIs.

The pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers

In the first innings, Raza was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers. He took four out of Netherlands' six wickets. In a match where both teams scored in excess of 300 runs, Raza conceded just 55 runs in 10 overs.

Raza overtakes Sean Williams

As mentioned, Raza now has the fastest century in ODI cricket for Zimbabwe. He broke the record of all-rounder Sean Williams, who hammered a match-winning century against Nepal two days ago. Williams brought up his century in only 70 deliveries. He had overtaken Brendan Taylor, who scored a century off 79 deliveries against Ireland in 2015.

Raza attains this double

Raza has become the first Zimbabwe batter to score a century and take four wickets in an ODI. He is the first player to do so since Oman's Aqib Ilyas, who attained this feat against Nepal in February 2020. Meanwhile, the last player from a Full-Member side with this achievement was Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (103 and 4/41 against Sri Lanka in 2015).

A look at his ODI stats

On the back of this ton, Raza has amassed 3,866 runs in 131 ODIs at an average of 37.17. His tally includes seven tons and 20 fifties. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. Raza is among the five Zimbabweans, who have six-plus centuries in this format. He has also scalped 80 ODI wickets, with 4/55 being his best figures.

