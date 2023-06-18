Sports

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes dismisses Steve Smith for fourth time

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 18, 2023 | 10:57 am 2 min read

Stokes closing in on 200 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The in-form Steve Smith could only manage 16 off 59 balls in Australia's first innings of the ongoing Ashes 2023 opener. He fell prey to England skipper Ben Stokes, who trapped the Aussie star in front of the stumps. This is the fourth time Stokes has dismissed Smith in Test cricket. Here we decode their rivalry in the longest format.

Fourth dismissal against Stokes

As mentioned, Stokes got rid of Smith for the fourth time in 19 Test innings. The latter has garnered 322 runs in this battle at an excellent average of 80.5. His strike rate of 64.78 indicates that the Aussie batter has been aggressive against Stokes. Notably, this is the first time Stokes has dismissed Smith in Tests in England.

Stokes has dominated some big guns

Known more for his batting ability, Stokes has troubled several oppositions with his bowling prowess as well. Like Smith, prominent batters like Michael Clarke, Faf du Plessis, and Cheteshwar Pujara have also fallen prey to Stokes four times in Tests. While Kraigg Brathwaite has gifted his wicket five times to the England all-rounder, Virat Kohli tops the list with six dismissals.

200 wickets loading for Stokes

Stokes needs five more wickets to complete 200 Test wickets. As he also owns 5713 runs at 35.71, he would become the second England all-rounder after Ian Botham to accomplish the double of 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. Standing in his 93rd Test, Stokes averages 32.12 with the ball (5W: 4). With the bat, he owns 12 tons and 28 fifties.

His numbers versus Australia

In 20 Tests against Australia, Stokes has raced to 1158 runs at 33.08 and 39 wickets at 39.51. The tally includes three tons, six fifties, and a couple of five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Smith has raced to 3,060 runs in 33 Tests against England at 58.84. His tally of 11 Ashes tons is the third-most for any batter (50s: 11).

A look at Smith's overall Test record

Smith has raced to 8,963 runs in 98 Tests at a sensational average of 59.75. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Donald Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has struck 31 Test tons and 37 fifties. Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are the only Aussies with more Test centuries. No other active cricketer owns more Test tons.

