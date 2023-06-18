Sports

Ashes 2023: Decoding Usman Khawaja's purple patch post Test comeback

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 18, 2023 | 09:30 am 3 min read

Khawaja smashed his fourth Test hundred against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja's dream run in Test cricket continues as he mustered the brilliant ton in the ongoing Ashes 2023 opener. He batted brilliantly and returned unbeaten on 126 off 279 balls at the stumps on the second day. The Australian opener would like to add more to his tally on Day 3. Here we decode his stellar stats after returning to the Test team.

Why does this story matter?

Having played his previous international game in August 2019, Khawaja made a surprise comeback to Australia's Test team in January last year. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He has not looked back since then and his stellar numbers state the same. On Saturday (June 17), he smoked his maiden Test ton on England soil.

A valiant knock from Khawaja

Khawaja showed great character to maneuver the new ball. The southpaw also did not miss out on smashing the poor deliveries. He was involved in 50-plus stands with Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey. Notably, Khawaja had a poor Test record in England heading into the game. He crossed the 50-run mark just for the second time in 15 Test innings in England.

His numbers post comeback

Since his return to the Test team, in January 2022, Khawaja has smoked 1747 runs in 18 Tests at an astonishing average of 69.88. No player has scored even 1,600 runs in this period. His tally of seven centuries in this period is the joint-most alongside Joe Root. Khawaja has also hammered seven half-centuries after returning to the Test side.

Khawaja's returns as opener

1,509 of Khawaja's Test runs since return have come while opening the innings. His average of 62.87 is only second to England's Ben Duckett (63.81) among openers with at least 250 Test runs since 2022. No other opener averages even 55 on this list. Interestingly, he averages 73.66 in away Tests after returning to Australia whites. The tally includes four centuries.

His numbers before comeback

Khawaja's numbers before 2022 weren't ordinary either. Before his comeback, the 36-year-old accumulated 2,887 runs in 44 Tests at 40.66. The tally includes eight tons and 14 fifties. 174 read his highest score.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Khawaja made his Test debut in 2011. He has aggregated 4,634 runs in 62 matches at 48.27. He has slammed 15 hundreds and 21 fifties, with the best score of 195* (versus South Africa). At home, Khawaja has compiled 2,496 runs at 55.46 (100s: 9, 50s: 11). He has scored 1,896 and 242 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 41.21 and 48.40, respectively.

1,008 Ashes runs for Khawaja

The southpaw has raced to 1,008 runs in 15 Ashes Tests at an average of 40-plus. His tally includes four centuries and three fifties. Among active Australian players, only Steve Smith (3,060) and David Warner (1,897) own more Test runs against England. On England soil, the 36-year-old boasts 375 Test runs at 26.78. In Ashes Down Under, Khawaja has smoked 646 runs at 53.83.

