Sports

WTC final: Scott Boland delivers a match-winning spell versus India

WTC final: Scott Boland delivers a match-winning spell versus India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 11, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

Scott Boland bowled a match-winning spell against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian speedster Scott Boland was the star against India on Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. He made crucial breakthroughs and handed Australia the advantage in the title clash. Boland showed great character to bowl in one channel and was eventually rewarded for his efforts. He played an instrumental role in guiding Australia to the much-coveted Test mace.

A game-changing spell from Boland

Boland removed Shubman Gill on Day 4. There was a lot of talk around the dismissal but one can't deny Boland's brilliance. He continued in a similar fashion on Day 5 and got the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli. Two balls later, he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja as well. His spell in the first session on Day 5 changed the dynamics of the game.

Stellar fourth innings numbers

Boland is someone who relies on line and length and can bowl at one channel throughout the day. That is what makes him dangerous in these conditions. Although he is very new to Test cricket, his numbers in the fourth innings speak volumes about him. He has snapped 12 wickets in the fourth innings in four Tests at an average of 9.16 (SR: 31).

A look at Boland's Test numbers

Boland, who made his debut against England in Melbourne back in 2021 has scalped 33 wickets in this format in eight matches. His tally includes a solitary fifer. This is his second Test against India and he has picked up five wickets against them at an average of 27.80. Notably, this is his first Test match in England and he has snapped five wickets.

Breaking down Boland's career numbers

Boland has found more success at home. He has accumulated 28 dismissals in six home Tests at an average of 12.21 (SR: 33.2). His only away Test (home of opposition) was at Nagpur against India earlier this year, where he wasn't at his best and went wicket-less This was his first neutral venue Test match and he finished with five scalps.

Share this timeline