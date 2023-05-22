Sports

Shubman Gill clobbers his second successive IPL century: Stats

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill (104*) clobbered a second successive century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Gill's century came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last league stage game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 198, Gill helped Gujarat win, adding a century-plus stand alongside Vijay Shankar. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking seventh IPL ton for RCB.

A blazing knock from Gill

After losing Wriddhiman Saha early, Gill and Vijay Shankar added a mammoth partnership of 123 runs, taking GT beyond the 140-run mark in the chase. Gill flexed his muscles against pacers and spinners and took charge. He slammed his fifty in just 29 deliveries. Meanwhile, Gill got to his century in 52 balls. He has smashed five fours and 8 sixes.

Youngest batter to score 25 fifty-plus scores in T20s

This was Gill's 25th fifty-plus score in the 20-over format as he became the youngest batter to reach this landmark in T20 cricket. Here are the youngest batters with 25 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket: 23y 255d - Shubman Gill 24y 75d - Ahmed Shehzad 24y 135d - Babar Azam 24y 208d - Glenn Phillips 24y 272d - Ishan Kishan.

Gill's first 600-plus runs IPL season

Courtesy of this knock, he completed 600-plus runs in this IPL. He joined an elite list of batters who achieved this feat before turning 25. Gill is the fifth player to complete 600 runs in an IPL season before turning 25. The likes of Shaun Marsh (2008), Rishabh Pant (2018), Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021) and Yashavi Jaiswal (2023) have already completed this feat.

Third-highest partnership for GT in the IPL

Gill and Shankar's 123-run partnership changed the course of the game against RCB. This was the third-highest partnership for GT in the IPL. Only Gill and Sai Sudharsan's 147-run stand against SRH and Saha and Gill's 142-run partnership versus LSG are ahead. Notably, all of the top three partnerships have come this season and Gill was involved in all of them.

Gill surpasses 2,500 IPL runs, becomes second-highest scorer this season

Gill has 680 runs in the IPL 2023 season and is the second-highest scorer after Faf du Plessis, who ended his campaign with 730 runs. Gill has two tons and four fifties this season at 56.66. Overall in the IPL, the promising opener has compiled 2,580 runs at 36.34. He has two tons and 18 fifties.

Gill achieves these numbers as well

In 11 IPL games versus RCB, Gill has raced to 286 runs at 35.75. He smashed his maiden fifty-plus score versus RCB. Gill has amassed 1,163 runs for Gujarat. He has an average of 44.73. Gill has two tons and 8 fifties for Gujarat.

Gill hammers his fourth ton in the 20-over format

Gill has raced to 3,459 runs in the 20-over format at 36.79. He struck his fourth ton, he also has 21 fifties. Gill surpassed 100 sixes in the shortest format versus RCB (105). He also has 342 fours.