Sports

Devdutt Padikkal surpasses 1,500 runs in IPL: Stats

Devdutt Padikkal surpasses 1,500 runs in IPL: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2023, 11:41 pm 1 min read

Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal struck a superb 51-run knock against Punjab Kings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal struck a superb 51-run knock against Punjab Kings in match number 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday in Dharamsala. With this effort, the left-handed batter has now surpassed 1,500 runs in the cash-rich league.Padikkal shared a pivotal stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Royals beat Punjab to remain alive in the tournament.

Padikkal plays a crucial knock

Padikkal arrived at the crease after RR lost Jos Buttler (0) with the score reading 12/1. He shared a 73-run stand alongside the in-form Jaiswal to set the platform for RR in pursuit of 188. Padikkal was at his aggressive best from the start and played a wide range of shots. He attacked his favorite offside. He was finally dismissed by Arshdeep Singh.

1,500 runs and ninth IPL fifty for Padikkal

Padikkal scored a 30-ball 51 for RR, slamming five fours and three sixes. Padikkal slammed his ninth IPL fifty and has also surpassed the 1,500-run mark (1,521) at 27.65. In IPL 2023, Padikkal has 261 runs from 11 games at 26.10. Meanwhile, he slammed his 15th fifty in the 20-over format, racing to 2,598 runs as per ESPNcricinfo.