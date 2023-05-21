Sports

Manchester City reach 100 goals at home in 2022-23: Stats

Manchester City reach 100 goals at home in 2022-23: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2023, 11:32 pm 2 min read

Pep Guardiola's side has been superb in 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League 2022-23 champions Manchester City have become the first side to score 100 goals at home in all competitions this season. Pep Guardiola's side achieved the mark after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday. City were confirmed the Premier League title on Saturday when Arsenal lost against Brentford. Here are the records City scripted.

City have dominated the scenes in terms of goals scored

City are the first side in Europe's top five leagues to score 100 goals at home in all competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding 21. Notably, their tally is 34 more than the next-best team Bayern Munich (66). Manchester United (65), Borussia Dortmund (58), and Real Madrid (57) follow suit. Meanwhile, City have scored 147 goals in all competitions this season (highest).

Man City race to 88 points in PL 2022-23

City have raced to 88 points from 36 Premier League games this season. City are the only side with 90-plus goals (93) this season. City have conceded 31 and carry a goal difference of +62. Guardiola's men claimed their 28th win of the season. City have won 12 successive games in English top-flight history. Notably, this is the fifth instance under Guardiola.

Contrasting records for City and Chelsea

As per Squawka, City have amassed the most Premier League points since Guardiola took charge of the team in 2016-17. City have now won against Chelsea in six successive games across competitions. Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost six consecutive games against an opponent without scoring a single goal for the first time in the club's history.

Chelsea suffer their 15th loss in Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea have lost 15 Premier League games this season, equaling this unwanted record they registered back in the 1997-98 season (38-game campaign). Chelsea are 12th with 43 points from 36 games.