IPL 2023: Kohli's century helps RCB post 197/5 versus Gujarat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2023, 10:25 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 101 as Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered 197/5 in 20 overs

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 101 as Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered 197/5 in 20 overs versus Gujarat Titans in match number 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Kohli and Faf du Plessis set the base with a 67-run stand before Gujarat hit back in the middle overs. However, Kohli's brilliance helped RCB surpass 190 in the end.

Summary of RCB's powerplay

RCB were off to a solid start as Kohli and Du Plessis added 62 runs. Kohli scored 36. Du Plessis managed 25. After a quiet first two overs, Du Plessis took charge and smashed Mohammed Shami for four fours in the third over. Kohli then hit a hat-trick of fours as Yash Dayal conceded 17 next. RCB managed 19 in the next two overs.

RCB lose five wickets, score 74 in the middle overs

Rashid Khan started well, conceding five before Noor Ahmad dismissed Du Plessis. Glenn Maxwell came in and smashed two boundaries. In the next over, Maxwell was dismissed by Rashid, who conceded three. Noor then got Mahipal Lomror's scalp. Kohli and Michael Bracewell kept RCB's score ticking before Shami dismissed the latter. In the 15th over, Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a duck.

Kohli and Du Plessis shine once again

Kohli and Du Plessis shared 67 runs for the first wicket. The duo added its eighth fifty-plus stand in IPL 2023, setting a new record for most 50-plus stands in a single season. Kohli and Du Plessis surpassed 900-plus partnership runs this season. They have 939 runs at an average of 67.07. Kohli and Du Plessis have three century-plus stands.

Kohli achieves these stats

Kohli now has eight tons in the 20-over format, equaling Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Michael Klinger. Kohli has become the third player to slam successive IPL tons after Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022.