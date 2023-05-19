Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 50, surpasses 600 runs in IPL 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2023, 11:59 pm 2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a superb 50-run knock against Punjab Kings in match number 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a superb 50-run knock against Punjab Kings in match number 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday in Dharamsala. With this effort, the youngster has now become the second batter in IPL 2023 to slam 600-plus runs, joining Faf du Plessis. Yashasvi shared a crucial 73-run stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal as RR beat Punjab to remain alive.

Yashasvi scores a 36-ball 50 for RR

Yashasvi started well and smacked 12 runs in the first over in pursuit of 188. After Jos Buttler (0) perished, Yashasvi found a key partner in Padikkal (51). Both players laid the foundation for RR. Yashasvi looked solid, using his timing to perfection and scoring heavily on the offside.He hit eight fours in a 36-ball knock before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis.

600-plus runs for Yashasvi this season

Yashasvi has 619 runs in IPL 2023, averaging 51.58. He slammed his fourth fifty and a fifth fifty-plus score this season. He also became the first player to race past 80 fours this season (81). As per Cricbuzz, Yashasvi now has the fourth-highest strike rate for batters with 600-plus runs in a season (164.19). It's the 26th instance of a player scoring 600-plus runs.

Eighth fifty for Yashasvi in the IPL

Yashasvi has raced to 1,172 career runs in the IPL, besides slamming his eighth fifty. Overall in the 20-over format, he now has 1,578 runs at 29.77 as per ESPNcricinfo. He registered his ninth fifty as well.