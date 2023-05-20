Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2023, 03:07 pm 2 min read

Chennai will confirm playoffs with a win (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Match 67 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings play their respective last league game against each other on May 20. While DC are out of the playoff race, CSK need a win to confirm a playoff berth. CSK have 15 points in their bag. The news from the stadium is MS Dhoni has elected to bat.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture and just like other games, the pitch here will be slow and will assist the bowlers. Batters will get runs once they get set. Chasing sides have won four of the six IPL games played here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST.

A look at the H2H record

The North-South rivalry has seen 28 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 18 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. MS Dhoni's men comfortably prevailed by 27 runs when these two sides crossed swords earlier this season. Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) starred as the four-time champions defended 167 in Chennai.

Here are the two teams

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. DC Playing XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.