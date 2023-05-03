Sports

Lionel Messi handed a two-week suspension by PSG: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 02:42 am 2 min read

Lionel Messi has been handed a two-week suspension by Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi has been handed a two-week suspension by Paris Saint-Germain. The suspension will take place with immediate effect after Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia was not authorized by the club as per a report in RMC Sport. Messi's trip to Saudi was after PSG's home defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Messi had played the full 90 minutes for PSG.

Messi has been disciplined by PSG

As per the report, the 35-year-old had asked permission to make the journey to Saudi for commercial work but was refused. However, he traveled to the Middle East nation. He has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia. PSG confirmed to AFP they are set to "discipline football star Lionel Messi over his trip to Saudi Arabia".

Messi to be barred from training

Messi's suspension will be valid for the next two weeks and it will include no chance to play games and participate in group training as well. He will receive no pay as well. Once Messi's suspension is over, PSG will have another three matches left.

Is Messi's career over at PSG?

According to BBC, Messi's career at PSG looks over. Messi joined the club on a two-year deal and is yet to renew his contract which expires in June. Messi's decision to go to Saudi despite the club not giving permission is questionable. PSG see their decision as something just to discipline a player. Messi's time at PSG is nearing its end.