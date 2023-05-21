Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Pitch report (Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 21, 2023, 10:15 am 2 min read

RCB need a win to secure a playoff berth (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will tussle in the 70th and last league match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While GT are bound to finish atop the team standings, RCB must win this fixture to secure a playoff berth. The result of the preceding game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad can also impact RCB's chances. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this duel on May 21 (7:30pm). Batters here can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. The team batting first will look to post a score over 185. Bowling in the right areas will be the key. Bowlers have had a hard time here as the average run rate here reads 9.67 this season.

A look at the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won four of the six games played here this season. A total of 87 matches have been played here. Teams batting first have won 37 times here. Meanwhile, teams chasing have claimed 46 wins. Four games didn't have a result. The highest-ever team IPL score was also recorded here (263/5 by RCB against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013).

How RCB have fared here?

RCB have played a total of 83 IPL matches at this venue, emerging winners on 40 occasions. One of their victories here came in the Super Over versus Delhi Capitals in 2013. In six home games this season, Faf du Plessis's men have prevailed thrice. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's GT, who made their debut last season, are yet to play a game in Bengaluru.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli's tally of 2,599 IPL runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the most for any batter at a single venue. Mohammed Siraj has scalped 17 wickets in 14 IPL matches here (economy of 8.62). Rashid Khan returned with three wickets in as many IPL outings here, conceding runs at 8.2. Hardik Pandya owns 147 runs and seven wickets in nine T20 outings here.

Here are the probable playing XIs

RCB probable XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj. GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

