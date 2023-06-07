Sports

Moeen Ali announces Test return, to feature in Ashes: Details

In a major development, star England all-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of retirement in Test cricket. Reportedly, the 35-year-old has been added to England's squad for the first two Ashes Tests. The news comes a day after the reports of Moeen considering a Test return started doing rounds. Notably, Moeen retired from the longest format at the end of the 2021 summer.

Why does this story matter?

The inclusion of Moeen gives England a boost ahead of the all-important Ashes.

Moeen adds depth to the batting order, while his bowling (off-spin) has always been a boon.

Earlier, an ESPNcricinfo report confirmed that the England all-rounder was approached by the management to consider a comeback.

It happened after Jack Leach was ruled out of the Ashes with a back stress fracture.

Moeen retired from Tests in 2021

Moeen announced his retirement from Test cricket in September 2021. The England all-rounder had taken the step to prolong his white-ball career. Moeen continued to represent England in limited-overs cricket and play franchise cricket thereafter. Notably, Moeen has represented England in 64 Test matches as of now. He last appeared in whites against India at The Oval in 2021.