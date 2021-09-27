England all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket

In a major development, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ali wants to prolong his white-ball career for England. He will likely continue to play county and franchise cricket. Ali has represented England in 64 Tests so far. He last appeared in whites against India at The Oval this year.

Ali informed Chris Silverwood, Joe Root about his decision

Ali had informed England head coach, Chris Silverwood, and Test captain, Joe Root, about his retirement. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ali is flustered as he will be away from home in the coming months. Ali was deemed a likely member of England's Ashes squad, while he is already a part of their T20 World Cup squad. He is presently in the UAE, playing the IPL.

A look at his Test career

Ali made his Test debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka at Lord's. He became England's premier spinning all-rounder, especially away from home. He has amassed 2,914 runs at an average of 28.29 in the format. The tally also includes 5 hundreds and 14 fifties. Ali also owns 195 wickets with the best match haul of 10/112. He has 5 five-wicket hauls and one 10-for.

Double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets

In 2017, Ali became the fifth-fastest to register the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket (31 matches). He reached the landmark in fewer Tests than the legendary English all-rounder Ian Botham. Ali achieved the milestone against South Africa at The Lord's. He took six wickets in the final innings and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

250 runs and 20 wickets in a series

Ali holds the record for scoring 250 runs and taking 20 wickets in a single Test series. He scored 252 runs and picked up 25 wickets in the four-match series against South Africa (2017). Batting average: 36.00, bowling average: 15.64.

Ali took a historic hat-trick in 2017

In 2017, Ali became England's first spinner in 79 years to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone during England's third Test against South Africa. The English all-rounder dismissed Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, and Morne Morkel to complete his hat-trick. Ali became the first English spinner since Tom Goddard in 1938 to have done this.

Ali is a key player for Chennai Super Kings

Ali is currently in the UAE. He is a key player for the Chennai Super Kings. Ali will have an extended stay in the nation as the T20 World Cup will follow the IPL. England are scheduled to travel Down Under for the Ashes.