Boeing's fighter jet production halts. Reason? Workers' strike

Boeing 's fighter jet production has come to a standstill due to a strike by its St. Louis-area workers. The strike was launched on August 4 by some 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837. The workers are demanding a contract with higher general wage increases and improvements to the company's retirement plan.

Information St. Louis executive defends rejected offer Boeing's St. Louis executive, Dan Gillian, defended the company's offer that was rejected by the striking workers. The proposal included a 20% general wage increase, a $5,000 ratification bonus, and additional vacation time and sick leave. However, the workers are still sticking to their demands.

Support for strike Union leaders, US Rep. Bell join striking workers in picketing Union leaders and US Rep. Wesley Bell, a Missouri Democrat, joined the striking workers in picketing outside a Boeing Defense facility near St. Louis on Thursday. The IAM is ready to meet with Boeing, IAM International President Brian Bryant told Reuters. He was among the union leaders who joined the striking workers, along with Bell.

Expectations Striking workers demand higher wages, better retirement plan The striking workers are looking for a contract with higher general wage increases and faster progression to the top of the wage scale. They also want improvements to Boeing's 401(k) retirement plan. "In reality, they're going to have to offer up the same thing they offered in Seattle," Bryant said.