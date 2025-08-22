Oil prices dip as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

Indian refiners eye discounted Russian crude again

The conflict is heating up, with Russian airstrikes near the EU border and Ukraine hitting back at a Russian refinery.

Analysts say chances for peace talks look slim, so tougher sanctions could be coming. The US is even planning new tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, which might shake up trade routes.

Meanwhile, Indian refiners are eyeing discounted Russian crude as attractive discounts have Indian refiners showing increased interest once again.

Other commodities like natural gas and spices also took a hit this week.