Why is Infosys stock barely budging despite strong Q1 results

Revenue up 7% and net profit up 6% YoY

Revenue jumped to ₹42,279 crore this quarter (up from ₹39,315 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹6,924 crore.

For the full year so far, revenue is up about 6%, hitting ₹162,990 crore.

Infosys also managed a healthy net cash flow of ₹9,669 crore.