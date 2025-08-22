Next Article
Why is Infosys stock barely budging despite strong Q1 results
Infosys just dropped its Q1 FY25 numbers, showing higher revenue and profit for the June 2025 quarter, but the stock barely budged—down just 0.04% on Friday morning.
Even with these solid results, investors seemed to keep things pretty chill.
Revenue up 7% and net profit up 6% YoY
Revenue jumped to ₹42,279 crore this quarter (up from ₹39,315 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹6,924 crore.
For the full year so far, revenue is up about 6%, hitting ₹162,990 crore.
Infosys also managed a healthy net cash flow of ₹9,669 crore.