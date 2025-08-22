Tube Investments's stock climbs despite dip in profits

Shareholder rewards amid profit dip

Despite profits being a bit lower for both Q1 and the full year (FY25 net profit at ₹1,055 crore vs. ₹1,188 crore in FY24),

Tube Investments is rewarding shareholders—a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share is coming on July 25, plus an earlier interim dividend of ₹2 per share announced in February.

Recent analysis from Moneycontrol indicates a very bullish sentiment on the stock as of August 19, 2025.