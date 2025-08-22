BEL on Nifty 50: Stock hits all-time high on results
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) stood out on the Nifty 50 this Friday morning, with its stock up 1.42% to ₹379.50 by 10:00am.
The boost comes as BEL delivered strong results for March 2025 and showed steady growth over the past five years, catching investors' attention.
BEL's impressive financials
BEL isn't just having a good quarter—it's been on a roll for years.
For March 2025, it reported ₹9,149.59 crore in revenue and ₹2,121.01 crore in net profit, with earnings per share at ₹2.91.
Since 2021, BEL's revenue jumped from ₹14,108.69 crore to an estimated ₹23,768.75 crore in 2025; profits more than doubled too.
Operating earnings at ₹7,108 crore
BEL has some solid numbers backing it up: zero debt-to-equity ratio and return on equity rising to 26.64% in 2025 show it's managing money well and growing efficiently.
With operating earnings (EBIT) at ₹7,108 crore as of March and consistent performance even when markets are shaky, BEL is earning trust from investors looking for stability—and that's why people are taking notice today.