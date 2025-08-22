BEL on Nifty 50: Stock hits all-time high on results

BEL isn't just having a good quarter—it's been on a roll for years. For March 2025, it reported ₹9,149.59 crore in revenue and ₹2,121.01 crore in net profit, with earnings per share at ₹2.91. Since 2021, BEL's revenue jumped from ₹14,108.69 crore to an estimated ₹23,768.75 crore in 2025; profits more than doubled too.

Operating earnings at ₹7,108 crore

BEL has some solid numbers backing it up: zero debt-to-equity ratio and return on equity rising to 26.64% in 2025 show it's managing money well and growing efficiently.

With operating earnings (EBIT) at ₹7,108 crore as of March and consistent performance even when markets are shaky, BEL is earning trust from investors looking for stability—and that's why people are taking notice today.