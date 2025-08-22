Next Article
Why Hero MotoCorp's stock drop doesn't matter for its business
Hero MotoCorp's shares dropped by 1.52% on Friday, closing at ₹5,019.60—even though on the same day, a Moneycontrol analysis described sentiment as very bullish.
But here's the thing: while the stock price took a hit, Hero's actual business is still going strong.
The company's financials
For the year ending March 2025, Hero MotoCorp grew its revenue to ₹40,923 crore (up from ₹37,789 crore last year) and boosted net profit to ₹4,537 crore from ₹3,862 crore in 2024.
Earnings per share also jumped to 218.96.
The company kept its debt super low too—showing it's managing things well despite market ups and downs.