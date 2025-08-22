ABFRL shares gain 2% on quarterly results

Revenue growth but net loss widens

Revenue for Q1 FY26 grew to ₹1,831 crore from ₹1,719 crore last quarter, but net loss widened to ₹228 crore compared to a ₹24 crore loss in March 2025.

Looking at the bigger picture, yearly revenue dropped sharply from last year's ₹13,996 crore to ₹7,355 crore.

Still, annual net losses actually improved—down to ₹438 crore from a much steeper ₹749 crore last year—with earnings per share also seeing some recovery.