ABFRL shares gain 2% on quarterly results
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) shares rose over 2% on Friday, landing at ₹77.23 as the company posted its latest quarterly results.
Even though ABFRL reported higher losses for April-June 2025, the revenue uptick seemed to boost investor confidence.
Revenue growth but net loss widens
Revenue for Q1 FY26 grew to ₹1,831 crore from ₹1,719 crore last quarter, but net loss widened to ₹228 crore compared to a ₹24 crore loss in March 2025.
Looking at the bigger picture, yearly revenue dropped sharply from last year's ₹13,996 crore to ₹7,355 crore.
Still, annual net losses actually improved—down to ₹438 crore from a much steeper ₹749 crore last year—with earnings per share also seeing some recovery.