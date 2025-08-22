Divis Laboratories's stock climbs on quarterly results

Yearly results and dividend declaration

While this quarter's results dipped compared to the previous one, Divis still wrapped up the year ending March 2025 with a solid ₹9,360 crore in revenue and ₹2,191 crore net profit.

The company stands out with zero debt and an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹82.53.

If you're a shareholder, there's more good news: a dividend of ₹30 per share with an effective date of July 25, 2025.