Divis Laboratories's stock climbs on quarterly results
Divis Laboratories's stock climbed 2.12% to ₹6,156 on Friday morning amid very bearish market sentiment.
This bounce comes right after the company posted a quarterly revenue of ₹2,410 crore and net profit of ₹545 crore for June 2025—showing it can hold its own when things get tough.
Yearly results and dividend declaration
While this quarter's results dipped compared to the previous one, Divis still wrapped up the year ending March 2025 with a solid ₹9,360 crore in revenue and ₹2,191 crore net profit.
The company stands out with zero debt and an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹82.53.
If you're a shareholder, there's more good news: a dividend of ₹30 per share with an effective date of July 25, 2025.