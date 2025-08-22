Airtel shares gain after stellar Q1 results, debt reduction

Revenue soars past ₹49,000 crore for the quarter

Airtel's revenue jumped 28% over last year, hitting ₹49,462.60 crore for Q1. Net profit almost doubled to ₹7,339 crore.

For the full year (FY24-25), revenue soared past ₹1.7 lakh crore and profits reached a huge ₹33,778 crore—way up from just over ₹5,000 crore last year.

If you're curious about big business moves or thinking about investing someday, these kinds of results show why Airtel is getting attention right now.