Airtel shares gain after stellar Q1 results, debt reduction
Bharti Airtel's stock inched up to ₹1,932.50 on Friday morning, as investors reacted to the company's impressive growth for the quarter ending June 2025 and its solid financial health.
Revenue soars past ₹49,000 crore for the quarter
Airtel's revenue jumped 28% over last year, hitting ₹49,462.60 crore for Q1. Net profit almost doubled to ₹7,339 crore.
For the full year (FY24-25), revenue soared past ₹1.7 lakh crore and profits reached a huge ₹33,778 crore—way up from just over ₹5,000 crore last year.
If you're curious about big business moves or thinking about investing someday, these kinds of results show why Airtel is getting attention right now.
Debt-to-equity ratio improved
Airtel's operations are running efficiently—its cash flow hit nearly ₹98,332 crore in March 2025—and it has lowered its debt-to-equity ratio to boost financial stability.
These improvements are making investors feel good about the company's future and driving today's positive market vibe around Airtel shares.