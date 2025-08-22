TCS is doing well, but stock isn't reflecting it

FY25 revenue at ₹255,324 crore and net profit at ₹48,797 crore

In FY25, TCS pulled in ₹255,324 crore in revenue and ₹48,797 crore in net profit—plus a bump in earnings per share to ₹134.19.

The company just partnered with Finnish retailer Kesko to drive AI-powered retail transformation and launched an AI-enhanced Operations Center in Latin America this week.

And for shareholders? There was an interim dividend of ₹11 per share recently paid—a nice reminder that TCS is focused on rewarding its investors even as it pushes into new markets.