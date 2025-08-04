Over 3,200 Boeing workers on strike after contract talks fail

More than 3,200 workers at Boeing 's St. Louis, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois, facilities have gone on strike. The move comes after they voted against a revised four-year labor agreement with the aerospace giant. The decision was announced by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union on Sunday. The union, which represents the striking workers, announced the strike on X.

Strike details Boeing's earlier proposal was rejected last week In its post, the union said, "3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough." This comes after a previous proposal from Boeing was rejected last week. That offer included a 20% wage increase over four years but was turned down by union members.

Proposal rejection Union leaders rejected offer after week-long cooling-off period Union leaders had previously suggested accepting the offer, calling it a "landmark agreement" that would enhance medical, pension, and overtime benefits. However, after a week-long cooling-off period, they rejected the latest proposal from Boeing. Dan Gillian, VP and GM of Boeing Air Dominance and senior St. Louis site executive, said they were disappointed their employees rejected an offer featuring 40% average wage growth.

Contingency plan Boeing's defense division has prepared for work stoppage Boeing's Defense division has prepared for the work stoppage by implementing a contingency plan that will use non-labor workers. The rejected four-year contract would have raised the average wage by about 40% and included a 20% general wage increase and a $5,000 ratification bonus. It also promised periodic raises, additional vacation time, and sick leave.