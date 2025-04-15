What's the story

Amid rising trade tensions with the US, China has ordered its airlines to halt all future deliveries of Boeing aircraft.

The order comes after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese goods.

Chinese carriers have also been asked not to buy any aircraft-related equipment or parts from American companies.

China's latest round of retaliatory tariffs includes a 125% tax on American goods, massively hiking the cost of US-made planes and components.