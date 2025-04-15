What's the story

French luxury fashion house Hermes has dethroned Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) to become the most valuable company on France's benchmark CAC40 index.

On Tuesday, Hermes International's market valuation was €243.65 billion, narrowly beating LVMH's €243.44 billion valuation.

The major shift in rankings was largely due to a disappointing first-quarter performance by LVMH, which dropped up to 8.4% in Paris amid reduced demand in China and the US, and potential trade war threats.