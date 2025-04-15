What's the story

Starbucks has announced an update to its dress code for baristas across North America, for a "better customer experience."

Effective May 12, new guidelines mandate baristas to wear a solid black top and denim bottoms in khaki, blue, or black shades.

Further, the coffee chain will also provide two company-branded t-shirts free of charge to its employees.

As per the company, the changes are designed "to focus on simplified color options."