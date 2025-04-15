Starbucks introduces new uniform for baristas to boost brand identity
What's the story
Starbucks has announced an update to its dress code for baristas across North America, for a "better customer experience."
Effective May 12, new guidelines mandate baristas to wear a solid black top and denim bottoms in khaki, blue, or black shades.
Further, the coffee chain will also provide two company-branded t-shirts free of charge to its employees.
As per the company, the changes are designed "to focus on simplified color options."
Brand representation
Green apron symbolizes Starbucks's unique identity
Starbucks says streamlined dress code will "allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America,"
The green apron has been synonymous with Starbucks's brand identity since 1987.
The company said, "Our partners are the face of our brand, and our iconic green apron has always been a special part of what makes us unique."
Worker response
Baristas express dissatisfaction with new dress code
The revised dress code has drawn criticism from certain baristas.
A spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, the union representing more than 500 of the company's roughly 10,000 corporate-run US cafes, voiced discontent over the decision.
"Starbucks just announced a significantly more conservative dress code," the union said, urging the company to focus on reaching a collective-bargaining agreement rather than restricting a dress code.
Information
Sales stagnation and stock performance
Starbucks's sales remained stagnant in 2024 as well, compared to the previous year. However, since CEO Brian Niccol took over, Starbucks's shares have skyrocketed by 28%. Despite this positive shift in stock performance, the company still faces challenges related to employee satisfaction.