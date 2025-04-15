What's the story

In a first for India's telecom industry, Bharti Airtel has partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to provide 10-minute doorstep delivery of SIM cards.

The service is currently available in 16 major cities and will expand its reach further in the near future.

Customers can now order prepaid and postpaid SIM cards through Blinkit by paying ₹49.

Following its collaboration announcement with Blinkit, Bharti Airtel's shares surged over 3% to ₹1,802 in Tuesday's trading session, hitting a fresh 52-week peak.