In a first for India's telecom industry, Bharti Airtel has partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to provide 10-minute doorstep delivery of SIM cards.
The service is currently available in 16 major cities and will expand its reach further in the near future.
Customers can now order prepaid and postpaid SIM cards through Blinkit by paying ₹49.
Following its collaboration announcement with Blinkit, Bharti Airtel's shares surged over 3% to ₹1,802 in Tuesday's trading session, hitting a fresh 52-week peak.
Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, highlighted the benefits of this partnership.
He said their collaboration with Airtel is aimed at saving customers' time and hassle.
Dhindsa said with a few clicks, customers can get SIM cards and phones delivered at their doorsteps.
He also said Airtel provides an easy self-KYC (Know Your Customer) and activation process for added convenience.
To order a SIM card via Blinkit, customers need to fill in necessary details.
After receiving the card, they can then follow a link provided with their SIM to access an activation video and complete the Aadhaar-based KYC process from home.
This has to be completed within 15 days of SIM delivery.
If switching from another provider, customers are advised to trigger an MNP (Mobile Number Portability) request during the order process.
The new SIM delivery service is available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel expressed his excitement about this partnership saying "Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel."
He added they plan to expand this service to more cities over time.