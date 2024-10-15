Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the fierce competition in the quick commerce sector, Blinkit, under parent company Zomato, has implemented a two-month notice period policy to prevent employee poaching and protect sensitive information.

This move comes as rivals like Flipkart, Amazon, and Swiggy are aggressively hiring talent, highlighting the strategic importance of retaining top talent in this rapidly evolving industry.

Quick commerce companies aggressively hire employees from e-commerce giants

Blinkit imposes 2-month notice period policy to prevent employee poaching

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Oct 15, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Blinkit, a major player in the quick commerce space, has updated its employment contracts to include a notice period of up to two months for senior employees. The strategic move comes as competition heats up in India's $5.5 billion rapid delivery market. The revision is viewed as a preemptive measure to keep competitors like Zepto and Flipkart, from poaching Blinkit's top talent with lucrative offers.

Talent retention

Policy change aims to retain top talent

The policy change was introduced by Zomato, Blinkit's parent company, in July this year. Since then, Zepto has raised $340 million in funding and Walmart has expanded its Flipkart Minutes service across India. Swiggy has also received approval for its IPO, further intensifying competition in the sector. These developments highlight the strategic importance of Blinkit's move to retain its top talent amid growing competition.

Information security

Blinkit's strategy to protect sensitive information

In case an employee is joining a direct competitor, Blinkit has either given two months of garden leave or immediate termination. This is to prevent sensitive information from leaking to its competitors.

Talent acquisition

Quick commerce firms actively poach talent from rivals

Quick commerce companies are known to be aggressively hiring employees from e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon, given their similarities in operations. Anshul Lodha, Managing Partner at Page Executive India told Moneycontrol, "Amazon is a hunting ground for talent for ad campaigns and search, Flipkart is best known for warehouse and backend operations talent (and) Swiggy is the preferred organization for product and design talent."