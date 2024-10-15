Blinkit imposes 2-month notice period policy to prevent employee poaching
Blinkit, a major player in the quick commerce space, has updated its employment contracts to include a notice period of up to two months for senior employees. The strategic move comes as competition heats up in India's $5.5 billion rapid delivery market. The revision is viewed as a preemptive measure to keep competitors like Zepto and Flipkart, from poaching Blinkit's top talent with lucrative offers.
Policy change aims to retain top talent
The policy change was introduced by Zomato, Blinkit's parent company, in July this year. Since then, Zepto has raised $340 million in funding and Walmart has expanded its Flipkart Minutes service across India. Swiggy has also received approval for its IPO, further intensifying competition in the sector. These developments highlight the strategic importance of Blinkit's move to retain its top talent amid growing competition.
Blinkit's strategy to protect sensitive information
In case an employee is joining a direct competitor, Blinkit has either given two months of garden leave or immediate termination. This is to prevent sensitive information from leaking to its competitors.
Quick commerce firms actively poach talent from rivals
Quick commerce companies are known to be aggressively hiring employees from e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon, given their similarities in operations. Anshul Lodha, Managing Partner at Page Executive India told Moneycontrol, "Amazon is a hunting ground for talent for ad campaigns and search, Flipkart is best known for warehouse and backend operations talent (and) Swiggy is the preferred organization for product and design talent."