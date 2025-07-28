Boxing and backflipping robots dominate at China's top AI event

China's biggest annual artificial intelligence (AI) conference in Shanghai was dominated by an array of robots, from lumbering six-foot machines to nimble back-flipping dogs. The event drew thousands of attendees who marveled at the droids performing various tasks like dispensing popcorn and drinks (albeit messily), peeling eggs, sparring in a boxing ring, playing mahjong, or just wandering around.

Market leaders AI summit featured more than 800 companies China's premier AI summit featured more than 800 companies and over 3,000 showcased products. The most impressive robots were from Unitree, UBTech Robotics Corp., and Agibot. Hangzhou-based Unitree G1 robot, roughly 130cm tall, displayed fluid agility as it pivoted, kicked, and maintained balance during boxing and shadowboxing routines in the ring. The start-up also teased a full-size humanoid, the R1, at under $6,000—a milestone for consumer-accessible robotics.

Innovation surge Baidu introduced agents capable of decision-making and collaboration These developments are changing the industry landscape with humanoids set to play an increasingly important role in factories, hospitals, and homes. Beyond physical robots, the event also showcased the rise of "digital humans": AI-generated avatars modeled after real people. Baidu introduced agents capable of decision-making and collaboration. Its virtual avatars hosted e-commerce livestreams, reportedly outperforming human streamers in early sales.