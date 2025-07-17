Tesla Model YL debuts as 6-seater SUV with 688km range

Tesla has officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Model YL, in China . The new variant of the popular Model Y comes with a longer wheelbase and an updated C-pillar design. It also features a six-seat interior layout, providing a more spacious third row compared to the previous 7-seat Model Y configuration. The specifications of this variant have been listed in a filing with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Size comparison Model YL has a longer wheelbase than Model X The new Model YL has a wheelbase of 3,040mm, which is longer than the standard model's and even the Model X's. However, its overall length is 84mm shorter than that of the Model X. This makes it a perfect middle ground between the current models in Tesla's lineup. The company has designed this new variant to be more compact and efficient than the Model X while keeping costs down.

Performance specs It is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) variant The MIIT filing also revealed some additional specifications of the Model YL. It is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) variant that promises to be more expensive than the current Model Y AWD model available in China. The extra length has been added behind the C-pillar, giving a longer rear profile to this new variant. It also features an updated rear spoiler like those on Performance variants but not carbon fiber.