BRICS backs India's stand on terror, calls for UNSC reform

The 11-member BRICS group has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling for unified action against UN-designated terrorists and their entities. The summit also supported comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) . India was a key player in these discussions, joining other member nations in condemning attacks on Iran since June 13.

Trade issues BRICS nations concerned about unilateral tariff, non-tariff measures The BRICS declaration also addressed global trade concerns, expressing serious concerns over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade. While it was an apparent jab at the Trump administration's policies, the declaration refrained from naming the United States due to discomfort among some members. The document stated that such measures are contrary to international law and have far-reaching negative implications.

Terrorism focus Call for zero tolerance against terrorism The BRICS summit also focused on terrorism, with a call for zero tolerance and no double standards in countering it. The declaration condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. It reiterated a commitment to combating all forms of terrorism, including cross-border movement, financing, and safe havens. "We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework," the Rio de Janeiro Declaration said.

UNSC reform More democratic, representative council needed: BRICS The Rio summit adopted strong language for UNSC reform, calling for a more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient council and to increase the representation of developing countries. China and Russia reiterated their support for Brazil's and India's aspirations in this regard. The declaration also said a reformed UNSC would amplify the voice of the Global South.