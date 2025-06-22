US bombers flew 37 hours to hit Iran with bombs

The United States launched a major military operation against Iran , targeting its nuclear program late Saturday. B-2 Spirit bombers flew non-stop for around 37 hours from Missouri, refueling mid-air to strike three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The attack involved six bunker-buster bombs on Fordow and around 30 Tomahawk missiles on other installations.

Pentagon confirmation Pentagon confirms use of B-2 bombers in the attack The Pentagon confirmed that B-2 bombers were used in the attack, which comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The Fordow site, an underground facility buried deep in the mountains, was considered unreachable by Israeli weapons. However, it could be effectively struck with "bunker-buster" bombs carried only by the B-2 bombers.

Combat debut Iran confirms damage to Fordow site This operation marks the first time the US Air Force has deployed GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators in combat. These "bunker-busting" bombs are designed to destroy deeply buried targets like Fordow. An Iranian official confirmed damage to part of the Fordow site from "enemy airstrikes," while Iran's Atomic Energy Commission said there was no radioactive contamination and residents were safe.

Escalation Trump warns Iran to make peace immediately President Donald Trump hailed the mission as an "amazing success" and warned Iran to "make peace immediately or they'll get hit again." His decision to join Israel in this operation marked a major escalation in the conflict. Israeli leaders praised Trump's "bold decision" to attack Iran, which came after Israeli forces targeted Iranian nuclear sites and military assets in an unprecedented assault.

Strategic move B-2 bombers were repositioned to Guam The B-2 bombers were repositioned to the Pacific island of Guam on Saturday as part of the strategic preparations for the operation. This strategic move allowed for the successful execution of the operation. An Israeli intelligence official told CNN that it was too early for a reliable battle damage assessment of the US strikes on Iran.