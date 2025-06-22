US bombers flew 37 hours to hit Iran with bombs
What's the story
The United States launched a major military operation against Iran, targeting its nuclear program late Saturday. B-2 Spirit bombers flew non-stop for around 37 hours from Missouri, refueling mid-air to strike three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The attack involved six bunker-buster bombs on Fordow and around 30 Tomahawk missiles on other installations.
Pentagon confirmation
Pentagon confirms use of B-2 bombers in the attack
The Pentagon confirmed that B-2 bombers were used in the attack, which comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The Fordow site, an underground facility buried deep in the mountains, was considered unreachable by Israeli weapons. However, it could be effectively struck with "bunker-buster" bombs carried only by the B-2 bombers.
Combat debut
Iran confirms damage to Fordow site
This operation marks the first time the US Air Force has deployed GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators in combat. These "bunker-busting" bombs are designed to destroy deeply buried targets like Fordow. An Iranian official confirmed damage to part of the Fordow site from "enemy airstrikes," while Iran's Atomic Energy Commission said there was no radioactive contamination and residents were safe.
Escalation
Trump warns Iran to make peace immediately
President Donald Trump hailed the mission as an "amazing success" and warned Iran to "make peace immediately or they'll get hit again." His decision to join Israel in this operation marked a major escalation in the conflict. Israeli leaders praised Trump's "bold decision" to attack Iran, which came after Israeli forces targeted Iranian nuclear sites and military assets in an unprecedented assault.
Strategic move
B-2 bombers were repositioned to Guam
The B-2 bombers were repositioned to the Pacific island of Guam on Saturday as part of the strategic preparations for the operation. This strategic move allowed for the successful execution of the operation. An Israeli intelligence official told CNN that it was too early for a reliable battle damage assessment of the US strikes on Iran.
Conflict
Conflict between Israel, Iran
The conflict between Iran and Israel started on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites. At least 430 people have died and 3,500 have been injured in Iran since Israel's attacks, according to Iranian state-run Nour News. Hours after the US struck the nuclear sites in Iran, the country launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, injuring at least 11 people.