What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that he was leaving the G7 Summit in Canada early to negotiate a peace deal between Israel and Iran.

The claim was first made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that Trump had made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Shutting down Macron, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron...mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit...to work on a 'ceasefire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong."