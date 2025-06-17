'Not leaving G7 to broker Iran-Israel..deal': Trump refutes Macron's claims
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that he was leaving the G7 Summit in Canada early to negotiate a peace deal between Israel and Iran.
The claim was first made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that Trump had made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
Shutting down Macron, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron...mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit...to work on a 'ceasefire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong."
Trump's statement
'Emmanuel always gets it wrong'
Trump continued, "He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a cease-fire. Much bigger than that."
"Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"
Trump had abruptly left the summit a day early after declaring on social media that everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.
Nuclear deal
Trump's post urging people to evacuate Tehran
"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame.... Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I have said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote.
After Trump left, Macron told reporters that Trump was leaving early to negotiate a ceasefire.
"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange..US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change."
G7 statement
G7 leaders issue statement on West Asia conflict
Meanwhile, the G7 leaders have issued a statement on the West Asia conflict.
They reiterated their commitment to peace while also endorsing Israel's right to defend itself and that "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."
The leaders also pledged to "remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability."