Why Iran is cracking down on dog-walking in public spaces
What's the story
Iran has reportedly extended its crackdown on dog-walking in public spaces to at least 25 cities, citing reasons such as health, safety, and morality.
The restrictions are being enforced using penal codes at the local level despite no national law banning pet ownership outright.
Critics say the move is part of a larger effort to curtail personal freedoms and cultural changes deemed un-Islamic by the Iranian regime.
Restrictions
'Hygiene, safety, morality...': Reasons cited for the crackdown
The restrictions, which began in Tehran in 2019, have now been implemented across several provinces.
Judicial authorities have cited hygiene, safety, morality, and social order as reasons for the crackdown.
In Ilam city, an official said, "Legal action will be taken against violators," without providing further details.
In Khalkhal city, prosecutor Mozaffar Rezaei warned offenders would face consequences, underlining "religious rulings and cultural considerations."
Enforcement
Authorities using Iran's penal code to enforce restrictions
Local authorities are reportedly using articles from Iran's Penal Code and Constitution to enforce the restrictions.
These include Article 638 on public morality, Article 688 concerning threats to public health, and Article 40, which prohibits actions that cause harm to others.
The crackdown has also led to police being empowered to confiscate dogs, impound vehicles, and track social media accounts promoting pet ownership or selling animals.
Cultural context
Opposition to dog ownership
The Iranian theocratic establishment has long opposed dog ownership, considering it a sign of Westernization and cultural deviation.
Religious interpretations that classify dogs as ritually impure (najis) have fueled this opposition.
In 2017, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said keeping dogs for non-herding, hunting, or guarding purposes is "reprehensible."
He added that if it promotes non-Muslim culture or disturbs neighbors, it's "deemed forbidden."
Public response
Public frustration and protests in Iran
The crackdown has sparked public frustration, with many arguing that authorities should focus on real threats to public safety, like violent crime and economic instability.
In Isfahan, animal rights activists protested against what they alleged was municipal culling of stray dogs.
In 2021, 75 legislators decried pet ownership as a "destructive social problem" that could "gradually change the Iranian and Islamic way of life."