Taiwan planning to buy India's D4 anti-drone system? Official says…
Taiwan has not confirmed any plans to procure India's advanced D4 anti-drone system, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India told Firstpost.
The clarification comes after several reports claimed that Taiwan was interested in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)-made D4 system following its successful "Operation Sindoor" against Pakistani drones.
Deal with Taiwan could lead to deeper defense cooperation
The TECC statement said, "Details regarding its operational deployment and specific successes, including those attributed to 'Operation Sindoor,' are based on media reporting and have not been officially detailed by the Indian government."
"Therefore, based on the current information available from official Taiwanese channels, the reports of an impending purchase of the Indian D4 anti-drone system by Taiwan remain unconfirmed," Colonel Huang Ming Chieh of TECC said.
Huang also said, "While these news reports have circulated, there has been no official corroboration from Taipei."
"Officials in Taiwan have not publicly commented on any potential defense acquisitions from India, including the D4 anti-drone system," he added.
The statement also mentioned that details about the D4 system's operational deployment and specific successes were not confirmed by the Indian government but were reported by media outlets.
Strategic partnership with Taiwan could reshape security dynamics
A successful deal with Taiwan could lead to deeper defense cooperation, possibly including the co-development of advanced counter-drone technologies.
Furthermore, in light of China's aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific region, India's strategic partnership with Taiwan could serve as an important counterweight, reshaping the security dynamics of the area.
It is believed that the D4 anti-drone system jammed and neutralized Pakistani drones with great effectiveness, including the Turkish-supplied Bayraktar TB2 drones.