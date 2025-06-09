What's the story

Taiwan has not confirmed any plans to procure India's advanced D4 anti-drone system, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India told Firstpost.

The clarification comes after several reports claimed that Taiwan was interested in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)-made D4 system following its successful "Operation Sindoor" against Pakistani drones.