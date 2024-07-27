In short Simplifying... In short Taiwan's Olympic champion, Chen, found her life mirroring the film 'Dangal', with her father introducing her to martial arts and pushing her to excel.

Despite a brief break from the sport, Chen's determination led her to win Taiwan's first-ever gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Post-retirement, she faced personal challenges but continues to teach Taekwondo, dreaming of a gold medal for her school.

Taiwan's Olympic champion finds parallels in 'Dangal'

'Uncanny resemblance': Taiwan's Olympic champion's life mirrors Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'

By Isha Sharma 11:33 am Jul 27, 202411:33 am

What's the story Taiwan's first-ever Olympic gold medallist, Chen Shih-hsin, has discovered striking parallels between her life and the plot of Aamir Khan's film Dangal. Chen, who ended Taiwan's 72-year-long gold medal drought by winning in the women's flyweight division at the 2004 Athens Olympics, noticed similarities between her father and the wrestlers' father depicted in Dangal. "My father was a hard taskmaster, much like the father portrayed in the film. I feel he was even tougher on me," she told NDTV.

Formative years

Chen's early introduction to martial arts and success

Chen's father, Chen Wei-hsiung, introduced her to martial arts at the tender age of five and operated a Taekwondo training center in Taipei. By the time she was 15, Chen had already made a global impact by winning her debut appearance at the World Cup in the Cayman Islands in 1994. Just two years later, she secured her second world title in Brazil, further establishing her prowess on the international stage.

Her story

Chen finds 'uncanny resemblance' with the film's characters

Chen said, "When I watched Dangal with Chinese subtitles a few years ago, I noticed an uncanny resemblance between the wrestlers' father and my own." "Yes, you could call me a chip off the old block when it comes to inheriting my father's grit and toughness, similar to the characters in Dangal." "I used to despise my father's relentless push. I felt like a rebel, much like the girl in the Bollywood movie who rebelled after joining the national team."

Comeback

Chen's brief hiatus and return to taekwondo

At 18, following a disagreement with her father, Chen left home and became a "betel nut beauty" - a term for scantily-clad young women who sold betel nuts at kiosks across Taiwan. However, an emotional radio advertisement about a son unable to care for his aging parents prompted her to return home and resumption of training three years later. This break cost her the opportunity to compete in the 2000 Sydney Olympics where Taekwondo debuted as an Olympic medal sport.

Triumph

Chen's historic Olympic victory and retirement

Despite the setback, Chen's unyielding spirit and her father's unwavering support fueled her preparation for the next four years. In 2004, she made history by defeating Cuban opponent Yanelis Labrada to win Taiwan's first-ever gold medal at the Athens Olympics. "The Olympic gold was our shared dream," Chen said. After achieving her Olympic dream at 25, she decided to retire, attributing her avoidance of severe injuries to her father's "meticulous training."

Post-Career

Her post-retirement life and current endeavors

Following her retirement, Chen pursued a PhD in sports psychology, secured a position as an associate professor at a leading university, and started a family. However, an alleged extramarital affair led to her resignation from the university post and the loss of custody of her daughter. Today, Chen teaches Taekwondo to local children in Xinfeng and dreams of earning a gold medal for her Taekwondo school.