Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' shows minuscule growth on weekdays

What's the story Kiran Rao debuted as a director with the critically acclaimed 2010 film Dhobi Ghat. Over a decade later, she recently made a comeback with the social drama Laapataa Ladies. Despite powerful reviews, LL has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film needs a commercial boost and is currently struggling to surpass the Rs. 10 crore mark in India.

As per Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 36 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.41 crore domestically. The film showed slight growth on Tuesday but that has not aided the overall box office collection. The cast includes Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, and Ravi Kishan, among others. Read our film review here.

