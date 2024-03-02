Next Article

'Dune: Part Two' premiered in India on Friday

Box office collection: 'Dune 2' scores Rs. 2.5cr in India

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:54 pm Mar 02, 202412:54 pm

What's the story Dune: Part Two has made a powerful entrance at the box office in the United States, earning a whopping $12 million in preview screenings. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the highly anticipated film is predicted to outperform its predecessor during its opening weekend, with estimates ranging from $70-80 million. The film's star-studded cast has undoubtedly contributed to the excitement and buzz surrounding its release. In India, it debuted on Friday with a Rs. 2.5 crore collection, per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the original Dune film, which was released in 2021. It is the biggest Hollywood release of 2024 so far. The films are based on Frank Herbert's 1965 epic science fiction novel of the same name. The original film was nominated under 10 categories at the Academy Awards and won six, including Best Cinematography and Best Sound.

US earnings

IMAX screenings contributed significantly to preview earnings

Per Variety, IMAX screenings of Dune: Part Two brought in an impressive $4.5 million, significantly contributing to the $12 million it earned in preview screenings in the US. Its preview figures have surpassed Dune: Part One, which debuted with $5.1 million in previews during the pandemic. The first installment went on to have a $41 million opening weekend and ultimately raked in $402 million at the global box office.

India collection

In India, film witnessed maximum turnout in evening shows

In India, the film opened against at least three Indian movies: Laapataa Ladies, Operation Valentine, and Kaagaz 2. Dune: Part Two became the biggest opener among these films, and is expected to pick up business over the weekend. According to Sacnilk's report, the movie saw maximum theater occupancy during its evening shows with 15.69% on Friday. In terms of Indian cities, Kochi recorded the highest occupancy, with 37.33%.

About the movie

Team behind 'Dune: Part Two'

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as the leading pair, Dune: Part Two is a science fiction movie. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and others in important roles. The Villeneuve directorial runs high on Greig Fraser's cinematography and Hans Zimmer's music. Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts have written the screenplay. It is reportedly made on a budget of $190M.