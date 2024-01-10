'Guntur Kaaram' advance booking: Early morning shows; hiked prices

By Tanvi Gupta 09:49 am Jan 10, 202409:49 am

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Guntur Kaaram's advance booking report

Get ready Mahesh Babu fans, as the much-awaited film, Guntur Kaaram is set to hit theaters on Friday. Per reports, the Telangana government has permitted midnight shows in 23 theaters for the first week, with six screenings starting as early as 4:00am. But be prepared to shell out a little extra, as ticket prices have risen to Rs. 250 for single-screen theaters and Rs. 410 for multiplexes.

Why does this story matter?

Trivikram Srinivas is directing Guntur Kaaram, marking his third collaboration with Babu after successful collaborations on films like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Touted as a mass entertainer, it features a star-studded cast of Jagapathi Babu, Sreeleela, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Produced by S. Radha Krishna under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, this film promises to be a blockbuster.

'Guntur Kaaram' collected Rs. 1.62cr in advance bookings: Report

Guntur Kaaram is expected to have a fantastic opening with a high demand for early morning shows. According to a Sacnilk report, over 72,000 tickets have already been sold in the domestic market, amassing an impressive Rs. 1.62 crore in advance bookings. The numbers hint at a potential record-breaking debut for this thrilling action-packed ride which, going by the trailer, comes with an emotional twist!

Box office battle: Other major releases this weekend

With Pongal/Makar Sankranti weekend hosting a diverse range of releases, South Indian cinema is looking forward to a promising 2024. Notable contenders in this race include Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Hanu-Man starring Teja Sajja, Captain Miller featuring Dhanush, Saindhav with Venkatesh Daggubati, and Naa Saami Ranga headlined by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The standout performer in this competitive battle will only be unveiled with time.

Glance: Babu's next project with SS Rajamouli

After an 18-month break, Babu is returning to the big screen, marking his comeback since his last appearance in the 2022 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After Guntur Kaaram, he will team up with the acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli for a film tentatively titled SSMB29. Rumor has it that this action flick will be set against a jungle backdrop and feature historical and mythical elements—a signature of Rajamouli's films.

