'Crakk': Here's when Vidyut Jammwal-Nora Fatehi's film will release

By Isha Sharma 04:13 pm Dec 10, 202304:13 pm

'Crakk' will release on February 23 next year

On Sunday, the makers of Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi starrer sports action film Crakk unveiled its release date. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson, will premiere in theaters on February 23, 2024. This announcement is a treat to Jammwal's fans on his birthday on Sunday. It is helmed by Aditya Datt, known for Commando 3 and Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Jammwal had said, "It's the first extreme sports film out of India, ever. And it is authentic and it's about the extreme sports athletes." The Commando actor is also co-producing Crakk through his appropriately titled banner Action Hero Films, which also produced his last release, IB71. It will mark Jackson's return to Indian cinema after 2018's 2.0.

