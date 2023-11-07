'The Marvels' final trailer hints at exciting MCU cameos

'The Marvels' final trailer hints at exciting MCU cameos

'The Marvels' is set to hit theaters on Friday (November 10)

The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, unveiled its final trailer on Tuesday. The final sneak peek comes just days before the film's release on Friday (November 10). The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Under the direction of Nia DaCosta, this superhero trio is set to take on a powerful extraterrestrial threat.

Why does this story matter?

The ambitious Phase V project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, unites three iconic superheroes: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Rambeau. The storyline seamlessly continues from the post-credit scenes of Ms. Marvel's 2022 finale, introducing a fresh set of characters to the Marvel universe. Among the new joinees, Korean actor Park Seo-joon has joined the cast, making his debut as Prince Yan of Aladna.

Tessa Thompson's return as Valkyrie confirmed in final trailer

The final trailer for The Marvels has officially confirmed Tessa Thompson's return to the MCU as Valkyrie. The extent of her role remains unclear as it's uncertain if it's only a cameo or if Valkyrie might have a more substantial part in the film. Rumors of an X-Men cameo have been circulating, too. Additionally, a mysterious character, possibly Captain Marvel as Binary, is teased in the trailer, although their identity is yet to be confirmed.

Take a look at the final trailer of 'The Marvels'

Plot details, cast information for 'The Marvels'

The Marvels follows Captain Marvel as she grapples with the repercussions of her actions against the Kree and the Supreme Intelligence. She joins forces with Ms. Marvel and Rambeau to protect the universe. The cast also includes returning members Samuel L Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, as well as newcomers Zawe Ashton, Park, and Shamier Anderson. The film is written by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

'The Marvels' has the shortest runtime in history of MCU

With a runtime of one hour and 45 minutes, The Marvels is said to be the shortest film in the history of the MCU. Previously, Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk shared this distinction with a runtime of one hour and 52 minutes. Despite its brevity, DaCosta has suggested that the movie will offer a variety of elements, describing it as "really wacky, and silly" with "bright worlds that you haven't seen before" in the MCU.

'The Marvels' presales currently lag behind DC's 'The Flash'

While the original film grossed over a billion dollars in 2019, the sequel's presales are reportedly falling behind this year's DC release, The Flash, which opened at approximately $55M. A contributing factor could be the ongoing Hollywood strike that restricts actors from promoting their films. Meanwhile, in India, this film will face stiff competition from Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The Bollywood heavyweight film has already collected over Rs. 2cr, setting the stage for a competitive battle at the box office.