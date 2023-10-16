Valkyrie in 'The Marvels'? New teaser hints at 'Thor'-universe crossover

By Tanvi Gupta 05:39 pm Oct 16, 202305:39 pm

Brie Larson-led 'The Marvels' to hit screens on November 10

Is a major character from the Thor universe making a cameo in Brie Larson's upcoming, The Marvels? This question has been generating considerable buzz—all thanks to the latest teaser which hints at a significant crossover with Thor's cinematic universe. The clip features Captain Marvel (Larson) saying she "called a friend" right before the Bifrost from Asgard appears. So, are we looking at a possible Thor-Captain Marvel team-up here?

Glimpse of Thor's realm in 'The Marvels' latest teaser

The Bifrost's appearance in the teaser lends credibility to earlier rumors that Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, might team up with Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to take on the new Kree villain, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Given Dar-Benn's unique powers that cause heroes to swap abilities when used, it's logical for Captain Marvel to seek help from an ally like Valkyrie.

Watch this newly released teaser till the end!

What is so special about Valkyrie joining Captain Marvel?

For a long time, rumors have been swirling about a potential romantic relationship between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie. In July 2022, Thompson addressed these speculations, saying, "I love spending time with [Larson]. I wouldn't be mad at it, for sure." Fans are excited about the possibility of a deeper connection between these characters, as it would mean more LGBTQ+ representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Not the first instance where Valkyrie's cameo has piqued curiosity

It isn't the first instance where Valkyrie's cameo has piqued the collective curiosity of fans. In January 2022, eagle-eyed enthusiasts spotted a set photo shared by a member of the film's art department. In this image, headshots of the cast were displayed, and among them was a shot of Thompson/Valkyrie. This subtle hint only intensified speculation.

Meanwhile, 'The Marvels' unveiled Prince Yan's (Park Seo-joon) new poster

Marvel Studios stirred excitement among fans with the release of a new poster featuring Korean actor Park Seo-joon. With The Marvels, Park is making his debut in MCU. The striking poster showcases Park in a maroon ensemble, sporting long hair, and is simply captioned as "Prince Yan." Prince Yan, in the comics, is known to be the character who marries Carol Danvers.

Here's everything about the upcoming 'The Marvels'

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel will hit the screens on November 10. This ambitious Phase V project is directed by Nia DaCosta and unites three iconic superheroes: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The storyline will pick up right where the post-credit scenes of Ms. Marvel's (2022) finale left off, introducing a host of new faces to the Marvel Universe.