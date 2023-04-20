Entertainment

'The Marvels': A quick character guide for beginners

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 20, 2023

From Captain Marvel to Prince Yan, here's your quick character guide to 'The Marvels'

The much-awaited sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel is all set to hit theaters on November 10. Titled The Marvels, Phase V's ambitious project is helmed by Nia DaCosta and will bring together three iconic superheroes. The film will begin immediately after Ms. Marvel's finale post-credit scenes, introducing several new faces. In case you are new, here's a quick character guide for you.

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)

Former Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), pursued her dream of working for NASA, but her life turned upside down when she was accidentally transformed into a human-Kree hybrid. Considered one of the world's mightiest superheroes, the Captain Marvel movie revolved around her origin, but The Marvels will investigate her character further, along with developing relationships with fellow superheroes.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)

Iman Vellani became a sensation after debuting in Ms. Marvel on Disney+. She portrayed the character of a teenage mutant who unlocked a new set of powers after donning her great-grandmother's bangle. In the trailer, one can easily make out that Khan would come face-to-face with her superhero idol—Captain Marvel. Notably, The Marvels will mark Vellani's theatrical debut as the MCU's youngest new superhero.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Originally, Akira Akbar played the 11-year-old version of Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel, but the sequel will introduce a grown-up Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris. The daughter of Danvers's close associate—Maria Rambeau, Monica Rambeau gained energy absorption abilities after being exposed to extradimensional energy produced by a disruptor weapon. The Marvels will expand Monica's power set, completing the new superhero team in the MCU.

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

Nick Fury is a name that needs no introduction! Former director of SHIELD, founder of the Avengers, and frequent collaborator and long-time friend to Captain Marvel—Fury has a pivotal role in the upcoming The Marvels. Previously, Fury made an appearance in espionage thriller series titled Secret Invasion on Disney+. In the upcoming film, he will collaborate again with Captain Marvel for another space-fairing adventure.

Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan of Aladna

K-drama actor Park Seo-joon is making his big Marvel debut with The Marvels. An exciting addition to The Marvel's cast, Park will play Singing Prince, Yan, the prince of the alien planet Aladna. In the Captain Marvel #9 Vol.8 comic book, Aldana is described as a planet where everyone communicates in rhymes and where only women have the right to choose their mates.

Zawe Ashton as the main villain

In 2021, British actor Zawe Ashton was roped in to play the villain in The Marvels. After the trailer was released, it was revealed that the villain is a Kree Accuser. For those unaware, the Accusers belong to an elite military unit that served the Kree Empire. In the trailer, Ashton is holding a hammer—Cosmic Rod, which indicates that she's a Kree Accuser.