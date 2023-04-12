Entertainment

'The Marvels' trailer: Know everything about Park Seo-joon's character

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 12, 2023, 11:40 am 3 min read

K-drama star Park Seo-joon is set to play Prince Yan of Aladna in 'The Marvels'

K-drama star Park Seo-joon is all set to make his big Marvel debut in the upcoming, highly-anticipated film The Marvels. Since the time Marvel Studios announced the project, fans were curious to know about Park's character, as it was tightly kept under wraps. But the release of the first official trailer on Tuesday shed light on Park's character, which left fans enthralled.

Park to portray the Singing Prince in 'The Marvels'

Although Park makes a small appearance in the trailer, one cannot simply miss his long flowing hair and the colorful outfit that gives him a distinct identity. By the look of him, one can easily comprehend that Park is primed to play Singing Prince, Yan—the prince of the alien planet Aladna. Notably, Park's character is the one which Captain Marvel marries in the comics.

In case you have missed the trailer, watch it here

Who is Prince Yan of Aladna?

Prince Yan comes from an alien planet called Aladna where only women can choose their mates and interestingly, on this planet, everyone communicates in rhymes. When Yan was a kid, mutant Lila Cheney visited his planet and they got engaged. Years later, the royal family forces Cheney to get married to Yan, even though both of them are not interested in taking the plunge.

How's Yan connected to Captain Marvel?

The first appearance of Prince Yan happened in Captain Marvel #9, Vol.8 comic book, in 2014. In the book, when Captain Marvel visits Aladna, the Prince requests her to help him stop his wedding ceremony by objecting. But before anything could happen, an evil alien named Marlo appears and interrupts the ceremony as she intends to rule the planet Aladna by marrying Prince Yan.

It's unlikely that Park will have a significant role

As against the book which gives emphasis on Yan, it's unlikely that Park will have a significant role in the upcoming film. This speculation was rife from the press release that listed Park as the last in the casting lineup indicating his role being smaller than others. This could also suggest that the Aladna planet won't have a huge part in the film either.

Know more about 'The Marvels'

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the Captain Marvel sequel commenced filming in 2021 and it is slated to hit theaters on November 10. Park joined the ensemble cast of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Samuel L Jackson in The Marvels. By the look of the trailer, the movie promises to offer an adventurous ride, while being fun and chaotic in equal measure.