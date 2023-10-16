'Mission Raniganj': Akshay Kumar announces new ticketing scheme

By Aikantik Bag 04:35 pm Oct 16, 202304:35 pm

'Mission Raniganj' comes with an exciting ticketing offer

Akshay Kumar is trying out every other way to boost up the box office collection of his recent release Mission Raniganj. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Interestingly, the film saw an exorbitant rise on National Cinema Day owing to the "Rs. 99 per ticket" scheme, hence, Khiladi Kumar has now announced a new scheme for viewers.

Aiming to maximize box office potential

Kumar took to social media and declared that the tickets for Mission Raniganj will be available for Rs. 112 only to celebrate the National Cinema Week from October 16 to October 19. The Tinu Suresh Desai directorial has breached the Rs. 25 crore mark at the box office and is looking forward to maximizing its collection until Dussehra releases.

