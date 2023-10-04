Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting scam

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting scam

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:55 pm Oct 04, 202304:55 pm

Ranbir Kapoor will have to appear before the ED on Friday

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Mahadev betting scam, suggest reports. The Animal actor will have to appear before the central agency for questioning on Friday (October 6). Through the Mahadev gambling app, promoters have made crores of rupees. Various celebrities have found themselves entangled in this money laundering scam.

At least 17 Bollywood figures on ED's radar

The Barfi! actor has been accused of taking money to promote the betting application. The makers paid him from "proceeds of crime." Apart from Kapoor, ED is going to interrogate at least 17 other Bollywood celebrities, said News18. These figures had attended company events of Mahadev last year as well as performed at the firm's co-owner Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in February 2023.

Why is the app courting investigation?

The online betting app, operated from Dubai by Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, provided the platform to illegally bet on live games of tennis, cricket, football, card games, and poker, among others. ED found in its probe that the company was functioning as a syndicate for betting websites. New users enrolled on the app and huge amounts of money were laundered through an intricate system.

Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone also named before

Owners of the app have also been accused of having links to Pakistan. It's estimated to be an Rs. 500cr scam. Names of various celebrities like actors Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, and singers Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan came up last month when ED discovered that these artists had attended Chandrakar's wedding. Around Rs. 200cr was spent on this lavish ceremony, reportedly.

Cash was used to pay celebrities

The performers, wedding planners, and dancers were hired from Mumbai for the Dubai wedding and paid in cash. ED has discovered digital evidence of payment amounting to Rs. 112cr made to an event organizing firm through hawala channels. The agency has conducted raids across the Indian cities of Bhopal, Kolkata, and Mumbai, and seized a lot of "incriminating evidence."

Kapoor will be seen in 'Animal' next

Coming back to Kapoor, the actor will be most likely asked about the details of the amount he received from the app owners. He is said to be one of the app's highest-paid celebrities. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actor is waiting for the release of his action drama, Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will hit theaters on December 1.