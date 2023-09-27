OFFICIAL! Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak' release date out

OFFICIAL! Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023

'Dhak Dhak' is releasing on October 13, 2023

Travel films are a mood in themselves and it is one of those genres that enjoys a universal fan base. Bollywood gave us travel goals with many such films and now Dhak Dhak, a slice-of-life travel drama is finally set to release on October 13, 2023. After media speculations, the makers took to social media and revealed the same on Wednesday.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story reportedly revolves around four women embarking on a life-altering journey to the world's highest motorable pass—Umling La. The cast is headlined by Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films along with Viacom18 Studios. The movie is being helmed by Tarun Dudeja.

